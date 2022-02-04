Lions WR coach Antwaan Randle El wants team to add three receivers

Getty Images

Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El is looking for a few good men to fill out the team’s receiving corps.

Randle El is at the Senior Bowl with the rest of the team’s staff this week and he told reporters that he’d like to see the team add three wide receivers to the roster this offseason. If he could draw it up, two of those receivers would come via the draft and the other would be a free agent.

Those new additions would join Amon-Ra St. Brown, who set Lions rookie receiving records, and Quintez Cephus, who was on injured reserve for most of the year with a shoulder injury. The Lions could also re-sign Josh Reynolds after claiming him off waivers during the season.

“You always want to have a guy, so to speak, that guy, we’re throwing to him, we don’t care who is covering what, we know he can go up and get that,” Randle El said, via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. “My guys know we haven’t had that guy yet. So it’s nothing new to them. It’s not a slap to them or a jab at them in any way. That’s what we need to complement not just Amon-Ra, because I felt like ‘Q’ was really taking some strides before he got hurt.”

The Lions have five picks in the first three rounds of the draft and we know which way they’ll be going with at least one of them if Randle El gets his way.