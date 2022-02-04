Matthew Stafford trying to treat Super Bowl like every other game

Getty Images

When quarterback Matthew Stafford came to the Rams, he’d never won a playoff game but he crossed that off by helping the team past the Cardinals in the Wild Card round.

The Rams added two more wins, which means that Stafford is now preparing for the Super Bowl for the first time in his career. On Thursday, Stafford said he understands there’s a different level of anticipation for that game but that he’s trying to “shelter himself” from that in order to “go out there and execute as best as you can” on February 13.

“I think you treat it just like every other game when it gets to that day,” Stafford said, via the team’s website. “You got a job, you got a job to go out there and execute and try and lead your team to help us win. Once the is ball snapped, I mean, it’s going to be football. Settle into the game as quickly as you possibly can, trust your eyes, trust your teammates and go play. I think that part of it, once the ball is snapped, is hopefully going to be the part that’s the easiest to just eliminate all distractions and go out and play.”

Staying at home to play the game should make it a bit easier to approach the Super Bowl as just another game and the Rams will be hoping that approach leads to the same results that they’ve seen in their last three outings.