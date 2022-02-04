Micah Parsons wins NFL’s fastest man race, but admits Tyreek Hill is faster

Getty Images

The NFL’s fastest man race at the Pro Bowls skills competition on Thursday had an unlikely winner: Micah Parsons, the Cowboys’ 245-pound rookie linebacker. But Parsons admitted afterward that he’s not really the fastest man in the NFL.

Instead, Parsons said the real fastest man is Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who finished behind Parsons in the event along with Browns running back Nick Chubb and Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. Parsons noted that Hill wasn’t giving it his all in the race and is still healing up from Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

“I know he isn’t coming out here and playing his best. He just played a couple days ago. He’s the fastest man in the league. I’m just happy to be somewhere in the middle. I do want a Madden 95 speed, though,” Parsons said.

The NFL has introduced the Pro Bowl skills competition in an attempt to replicate the same success the NBA gets from its dunk contest and baseball gets from Home Run Derby. So far, it hasn’t generated much attention, but a fastest man competition could potentially generate real interest from fans — if the fastest players in the league really took it seriously. Parsons took it seriously, but Hill didn’t.