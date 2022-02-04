Raiders request interview with Drew Petzing for offensive coordinator

Getty Images

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is showing interest in Browns tight ends coach Drew Petzing for offensive coordinator.

The Raiders have requested an interview with Petzing, according to Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com.

The 34-year-old Petzing has spent the last two seasons in Cleveland and was on the Browns’ staff for six seasons before that. He has never worked with McDaniels.

McDaniels is expected to make significant changes over the staff that Jon Gruden assembled, although Edgar Bennett is remaining as receivers coach.