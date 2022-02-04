Ravens part ways with OLB coach Drew Wilkins

Getty Images

The Ravens continue to make changes to their coaching staff as the club enters the offseason.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com, outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins will not return to the staff in 2022.

A report emerged on Thursday that inside linebackers coach Rob Ryan would not return to the staff. Defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale was let go as defensive coordinator last month with Mike Macdonald taking over that position.

Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN, Wilkins was let out of his contract to pursue opportunities with Martindale.

Wilkins had been with the Ravens since 2010, beginning his tenure as a video operations intern. He worked his way up to assistant defensive line coach in 2017 before he was promoted to outside linebackers coach in 2020.

Baltimore now has vacancies at tight ends coach, inside linebackers coach, and outside linebackers coach.

Zrebiec reports Zachary Orr is expected to interview for linebackers coach on Monday. Orr was a defensive analyst for the Ravens from 2017-2020 after finishing his playing career for the team. He was the outside linebackers coach for the Jaguars in 2021.