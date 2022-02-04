Ravens plan to exercise Marquise Brown’s “bargain” fifth-year option

Getty Images

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta doesn’t foresee any significant additions to the Ravens’ wide receiver core this offseason, but he does foresee Marquise Brown being around through at least the 2023 season.

At a press conference on Friday, DeCosta was asked if the team has made a decision about exercising their fifth-year option on the 2019 first-round pick’s contract. The guaranteed salary attached to that option is projected to be just over $12.9 million and DeCosta said that price is right from the team’s perspective.

“I think very highly of Marquise,” DeCosta said, via the team’s website. “I think he’s a talent. I love his personality and his competitiveness and his passion. . . . I like his energy that he brings and quite honestly, for his skill set, for what he brings to the table, the fifth-year option, in my mind, if you look at receivers and what they’re making now, it looks like a bargain. He’s just a nice piece, and honestly, if we didn’t bring him back, we’d be trying to find another receiver.”

Brown set career highs with 91 catches and 1,008 yards during the 2021 season. He has 195 catches for 2,361 yards, and 21 touchdowns over his first three seasons.