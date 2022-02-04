Report: 49ers hiring Anthony Lynn as assistant head coach

Getty Images

The 49ers are hiring Anthony Lynn as assistant head coach, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Lynn had other offers but decided to join Kyle Shanahan’s staff.

The 49ers still could lose offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who remains a candidate for the Dolphins’ head coaching job.

San Francisco will have a new quarterback next season with Trey Lance, the third overall choice in 2021, taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo. Lynn worked with Justin Herbert in Herbert’s rookie season.

Lynn joins the 49ers a month after being dismissed as offensive coordinator of the Lions after only one season.

He was the Chargers’ head coach from 2017-20 and previously served as an assistant with the Broncos, Jaguars, Cowboys, Browns, Jets and Bills. In 2016, Lynn was the offensive coordinator of the Bills and interim head coach.