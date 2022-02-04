Report: Ed Donatell is expected to join Seahawks, but not as defensive coordinator

Getty Images

Ed Donatell was one of the first names linked with the Seahawks after Ken Norton Jr.’s run as their defensive coordinator ended with the final game of the 2021 season and it appears he will be joining Pete Carroll’s staff in Seattle.

Donatell will reportedly carry a title other than defensive coordinator, however. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Donatell is expected to join the team as a senior defensive assistant at this point.

Donatell was the defensive coordinator on Vic Fangio’s staff with the Broncos for the last three seasons. He also worked under Fangio with the Bears and 49ers and worked under Carroll with the Jets when Carroll was that team’s defensive coordinator and head coach in the early 1990s.

Seahawks assistant head coach/defensive line coach Clint Hurtt, former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai, and Cowboys secondary coach/pass game coordinator Joe Whitt have also been linked with the Seahawks opening.