Report: Seahawks to name Clint Hurtt defensive coordinator, hope to hire Sean Desai as well

Getty Images

The Seahawks have reportedly settled on their next defensive coordinator.

The Seattle Times reports that defensive line coach/assistant head coach Clint Hurtt is expected to be named the new coordinator. The Seahawks parted ways with Ken Norton Jr. after the end of the regular season.

Hurtt has been with the Seahawks since 2017 and he worked for the Bears for three years before coming to Seattle.

Two other rumored candidates for the coordinator position may also be joining the staff. Former Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell is expected to join the team in a senior assistant role and the Times reports that the team also hopes to hire former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai as they remake their defensive coaching staff in the wake of a 7-10 season.