Report: Titans are expected to add Tim Kelly to their offensive staff

The Titans are working on a deal with former Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Kelly’s role with the team’s offensive staff is unclear, but he will assist offensive coordinator Todd Downing in some way. Downing received criticism after the divisional round loss to the Bengals after the offense scored only 16 points and turned the ball over three times.

Head coach Mike Vrabel, though, expressed his support of Downing after the season.

The Titans requested to interview Kelly a year ago, and Houston declined. Vrabel and Kelly worked together with the Texans from 2014-17 under Bill O’Brien.

Kelly, 35, joined the Texans staff as an offensive quality control coach in 2014 and added offensive line assistant to his duties in 2016. He was the team’s tight ends coach in 2017-18 before ascending to offensive coordinator in 2019.

He also was the quarterbacks coach in 2020.

The Texans front office wanted then-head coach David Culley to fire Kelly after the season, and when Culley declined, General Manager Nick Caserio dismissed both Culley and Kelly.