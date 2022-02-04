Steelers complete three external interviews for G.M.

Getty Images

With Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert retiring after the 2022 draft, the Steelers have been conducting interviews for Colbert’s replacement.

Pittsburgh announced that the club has interviewed Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds, Chargers director of player personnel JoJo Wooden, and Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden for the position.

Dodds was a candidate for the Bears and Raiders G.M. jobs last month. But Dodds withdrew his name from consideration for Chicago’s position. He’s been with the Colts since 2017.

Wooden also interviewed with the Bears for their G.M. opening in January. He’s been with the Chargers since 2013.

Cowden interviewed with the Giants in January, having spent the last six seasons with the Titans. He also worked for the Panthers for 16 years.

Additionally, the Steelers have a pair of internal candidates in pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt and vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan.