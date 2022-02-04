Titans hiring Bobby King as inside linebackers coach

Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans are hiring former Houston Texans assistant Bobby King to serve as their inside linebackers coach, according to Titans reporter Paul Kuharsky.

King is filling the spot vacated by Jim Haslett, who was fired by the team after the season.

King served as the linebackers coach for the Texans in 2017 when Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was the team’s defensive coordinator. He coached Titans linebacker Zach Cunningham for three seasons before he was cut and claimed by the Titans last season. King spent the 2021 season coaching the defensive line for Houston after working with the linebackers for four years.

Haslett served as the inside linebackers coach for the last two years for Tennessee. He had a year remaining on his contract when he was let go after the season.