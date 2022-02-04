Tom Brady remains on Buccaneers’ roster as week ends

Posted by Charean Williams on February 4, 2022, 5:31 PM EST
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

The NFL transactions report had only one insignificant listing Friday: The Cowboys signed kicker Chris Naggar.

That means Tom Brady remains on the Buccaneers’ roster, three days after announcing his retirement.

The team can place Brady on the reserve/retired list or release him depending on what the sides work out. Tony Romo, for instance, requested his release from the Cowboys, who relinquished rights to him by cutting him in 2017. That allowed Romo an easier return to the NFL if he had ever wanted to come back from retirement.

Since he has another year on his contract, Brady’s rights will remain with the Bucs if the team places him on the reserve/retired list. (His deal also calls for void years in 2023, 2024 and 2025 for salary-cap purposes.)

The Bucs owed Brady a payment of $15 million in deferred signing bonus money Friday, but he technically owes the team $16 million in signing bonus money paid to him that he didn’t earn. General Manager Jason Licht said Tuesday he was working with Brady’s representation to come to an agreement.

“That’s really a moot point,” Licht said. “We’ve been talking with Tom’s agents. We have a great relationship with Don Yee and Steve Dubin and we’ve been talking about that. That’s really a moot point, and we knew that if we were in this scenario that we would be able to work that out. Besides, I don’t like to talk about contracts publicly, but we’ll be able to work that out.”

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Tom Brady remains on Buccaneers’ roster as week ends

  2. “The only thing deflating sun… will be his passer rating”

    Text says it all. Why would they mention deflating at all? What do you think they were doing? Deflating balloons? Beach balls? Bouncy castles?

    Nope they mentioned deflating because they were deflating footballs. Tommy wanted it that way. Sorry but he is a cheat. 🙁

  3. GoodellMustGo says:
    February 4, 2022 at 5:42 pm

    “The only thing deflating sun… will be his passer rating”

    Text says it all. Why would they mention deflating at all? What do you think they were doing? Deflating balloons? Beach balls? Bouncy castles?

    Nope they mentioned deflating because they were deflating footballs. Tommy wanted it that way. Sorry but he is a cheat

    **********************

    It’s way past time you sought professional help for your Brady Derangement Syndrome.

    Oh, those texts? They were in reference to the Jets game, over a year earlier than the so-called Deflategate game. In their pre-game inspection, the official inflated the balls to 16psi, rather than the 12.5psi requested. Brady complained to the ball boys that they were like bricks and told them to make sure nothing like this happened again. So yeah, unsurprisingly they discussed it afterward.

    Also, news flash, balls lose psi in cold weather. The Colts balls tested that day had the same expected deflation as the Patriots’ balls. The NFL never released psi data from later games. Not hard to connect the dots.

  4. Dang. There’s goes my “Tom Brady and I are a lot alike–neither of us are on an NFL roster” joke I’ve been using at work this week.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.