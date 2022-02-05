Doug Pederson: This isn’t going to be an overnight fix

Getty Images

The Jaguars hired Doug Pederson as their new head coach this week and he held his first press conference since taking the job on Saturday.

Pederson is inheriting a team that has gone 4-29 while firing two head coaches and finishing out the 2021 season with Darrell Bevell as the interim head coach. Bevell was promoted after the brief and disastrous Urban Meyer era came to an end after just 13 games.

Pederson referenced that embarrassing episode during his press conference while also acknowledging that there’s a lot of work to do in order to get the roster in the shape needed to compete.

“I know you’ve been thought a lot but that’s about to change. I will make this a winning organization. This is why I have been hired. This is not an overnight fix, we’re going to do it one player and one coach at a time,” Pederson said, via Ashlyn Sullivan of the team’s website.

Pederson guided the Eagles to a Super Bowl title in his second year on the job, but it sounds like he may Jacksonville as a longer turnaround.