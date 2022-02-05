Doug Pederson: This isn’t going to be an overnight fix

February 5, 2022
Jacksonville Jaguars Introduce Doug Pederson As New Head Coach
The Jaguars hired Doug Pederson as their new head coach this week and he held his first press conference since taking the job on Saturday.

Pederson is inheriting a team that has gone 4-29 while firing two head coaches and finishing out the 2021 season with Darrell Bevell as the interim head coach. Bevell was promoted after the brief and disastrous Urban Meyer era came to an end after just 13 games.

Pederson referenced that embarrassing episode during his press conference while also acknowledging that there’s a lot of work to do in order to get the roster in the shape needed to compete.

“I know you’ve been thought a lot but that’s about to change. I will make this a winning organization. This is why I have been hired. This is not an overnight fix, we’re going to do it one player and one coach at a time,” Pederson said, via Ashlyn Sullivan of the team’s website.

Pederson guided the Eagles to a Super Bowl title in his second year on the job, but it sounds like he may Jacksonville as a longer turnaround.

Doug Pederson: This isn't going to be an overnight fix

  2. Good idea to hire a proven, legitimate, championship winning coach. Some owners tend to outsmart themselves looking for the next wunderkind

  4. It would indeed be interesting to know what what Khan was thinking when he hired Urban. Maybe he was hoping for lightning in a bottle.

    In any event, Pederson is a proven who gives the Jags some hope for the future.

  7. As long as you leave race out of it I’m going to root for you, and the Jags organization, but if things go south, and it’s not working, I don’t wanna hear anything about ownership asking you to lose, or discriminating against you because of the color of your skin. If you get fired you get fired. Accept it and move along it comes with the territory. Thank you and good luck turning around that dump of a franchise…You’re gonna need it

  8. I doubt the “Let’s have some ice cream” will do in Jacksonville. Doug had great help with players group led by Malcom Jenkins, great QB coach, asst. coach, def.coach, personnel all involved in decisions. I’m curious to see how he does on his own. He took time off because he was still being paid by Eagles. not to refresh as claimed. We soon will find out who were the brains behind the Eagles SB win. I wish him well but sure have my doubts.

  9. Doug hired ALL the assistant coaches that helped the EAGLES get to the Super Bowl. Give him some credit.

