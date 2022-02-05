Giants hiring Brandon Brown as assistant G.M.

Getty Images

The Giants are poaching a member of a division rival’s front office.

According to multiple reports, New York is hiring Eagles director of player personnel Brandon Brown to be its assistant General Manager.

Brown has been with the Eagles since 2017, rising from assistant director of pro scouting to director of pro scouting in 2019. He was promoted to director of player personnel in 2021.

Brown interviewed with the Vikings for their G.M. opening in January.

According to multiple reports, with Brown in, Kevin Abrams is out as the Giants’ assistant G.M. But Abrams may stay with the organization in a reduced role, focusing on the salary cap.