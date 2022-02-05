Giants interviewing Wink Martindale, Sean Desai for defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Giants have identified a couple of top candidates for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Former Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale and former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai are both interviewing for the Giants job, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Giants had been interested in retaining defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, but he decided to leave for Las Vegas and work under Josh McDaniels on the Raiders’ staff.

New Giants head coach Brian Daboll is expected to make other additional interviews before deciding on his next defensive coordinator, so it could take some time before the next candidate is hired.