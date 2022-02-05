Jackson Carman remains out of practice for Bengals

Getty Images

The Bengals held a practice at the University of Cincinnati’s indoor facility on Saturday, but guard Jackson Carman didn’t take part in the session.

According to a pool report from Paul Dehner of TheAthletic.com, Carman sat out for the second straight day with a back injury. Carman was listed as a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Carman played more than half the offensive snaps at right guard in the AFC Championship Game while rotating with Hakeem Adeniji and head coach Zac Taylor said this week that the team hasn’t made a decision on how they’ll man the position in the Super Bowl.

Dehner also reported that tight end C.J. Uzomah did rehab work on the side during practice. Uzomah hurt his knee in the win over the Chiefs and did some easy running and rode a stationary bike as he tries to get back in time to play against the Rams.