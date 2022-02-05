Kenny Pickett talked to Panthers at Senior Bowl, says he has a great relationship with Matt Rhule

Getty Images

Former University of Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett is considered one of the top prospects in this year’s NFL draft, and the Panthers are one of the teams most in need of a franchise quarterback. So it’s worth noting what a long relationship Pickett has had with Panthers head coach Matt Rhule.

When Pickett was in high school, he committed to play his college football at Temple, where Rhule was the head coach. That didn’t pan out, as Pickett changed his mind to go to Pittsburgh shortly before Rhule left Temple to coach Baylor. But Pickett says the two of them still have a great relationship.

“He’s a great person. It comes down to people first in this business,” Pickett said of Rhule, via the Charlotte Observer. “Talking to all the players that he’s coached when I was thinking about committing, that’s really all it’s about. How great of a guy he is and how hard they play for him.”

Pickett said he talked with the Panthers at the Senior Bowl and expects to meet with them again before the draft. The Panthers have the No. 6 overall pick, and Pickett could be an option there.