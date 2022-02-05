Kyler Murray: We have made strides in three years, but we have to get better

Getty Images

When they were 7-0 and then 8-1, the Cardinals were considered one of the best teams in the NFL if not THE best team in the NFL. But Arizona lost five of its last seven regular-season games that included losses to the Lions, Seahawks and Panthers.

The Cardinals had a chance to win the division in Week 18 when the 49ers beat the Rams, but Arizona lost to the Seahawks 38-30.

The Cardinals were blown out by the Rams 34-11 in the wild card round of the postseason as Kyler Murray had the worst game of his career. He had a 40.9 passer rating in completing 19 of 34 passes for 137 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

So how do the Cardinals learn and grow from the end of 2021 to improve in 2022 in what seems a must-win season for Kliff Kingsbury?

“I wouldn’t get into too much detail but just get better,” Murray told Darren Urban of the team website on Saturday. “I think there are a lot of things we all need to address individually. Team-wise we understand kind of what happened, how we get there. We’ve got to do it together. Obviously everyone has to work hard individually. When we come together we’ve got to be ready to go, because it doesn’t get any easier.

“We made strides throughout the three years I’ve been here but we haven’t reached that ultimate goal.”

Murray, who has made his second Pro Bowl, is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. The Cardinals have until May to decide whether to exercise the fifth-year option on his contract if they don’t sign him to an extension before then.