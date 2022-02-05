Mark Murphy: We want Aaron Rodgers to come back

Posted by Mike Florio on February 5, 2022, 3:10 PM EST
NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

If the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers are going to go their separate ways, the Packers don’t want to be blamed for the split. Their official position, to no surprise, is that they want Rodgers back.

“We are significantly over the salary cap for next year, and will have to make many difficult decisions in order to get under the cap,” CEO Mark Murphy said in his periodic column at Packers.com. “A key factor will be whether Aaron Rodgers comes back for the 2022 season. [Coach] Matt [LaFleur], [G.M.] Brian [Gutekunst], executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball and I are all in agreement that we want Aaron to come back. He is likely to win his fourth league MVP, is the unquestioned leader of our team and is still playing at a high level at 38.”

The juxtaposition of Murphy’s concerns regarding the cap with his desire to see Rodgers return is likely no mistake. Rodgers has said he doesn’t want to be part of a rebuilding effort. If the cap situation makes it feel that way to Rodgers, he’s more likely to not return.

The safer bet already is that he’ll ask to be traded. The thinking is that, last year, the team agreed to trade him after the 2021 season, if that’s what he wants. It’s believed that he will indeed reiterate that request, sooner than later.

But at least the Packers can say they wanted him, even if the Packers will bear plenty of the blame for his exit, if that’s what happens.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Mark Murphy: We want Aaron Rodgers to come back

  2. Priority 1 through 10 for Murphy is keeping his job. He figures as long as the Packers are reasonably in contention, he won’t get fired. He’s not going to go all in to win a Super Bowl because even if they win, there’s the inevitable slide for a couple of seasons. That’s when he’d lose his job. So he won’t go all in. But at this point the only thing that motivates Rogers is winning the Super Bowl. So he will demand a trade so he at least gets a shot. He’ll hope for a Peyton Manning type ending, and even if he doesn’t win the SB, at least he doesn’t have to go through a rebuild.

  3. Blamed for his exit? Heck, I’ll throw a parade if they send him packing. I cannot get behind a self-centered liar. I’d rather take a chance with Jordan Love. Send the ten-year overrated postseason loser packing, and get as much as you can for him.

  5. lol!!

    The mere fact they are doing proactive damage control before he is dealt, is pretty funny.

  6. I don’t see how the Pack trades a two-time MVP QB even if he’s not a great person, but they’ll never be able to get a better return for him than right now.

  7. It’s not damage control. It’s strategic retention. If every team was certain the Packers were already done with Rodgers, they’d wait for the fire sale. If everybody thinks they’re all-in on Rodgers, it’ll cost them.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.