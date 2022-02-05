NFL fines Jalen Ramsey $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 5, 2022, 6:53 PM EST
Los Angeles Rams defeat the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 during a NFC championship football game at SoFi Stadium.
Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was fined $15,000 for his actions in the NFC Championship Game.

The NFL fined Ramsey $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct, according to NFL Network.

Although Ramsey wasn’t flagged during the game, he was angry about something after 49ers kicker Robbie Gould made a field goal to end the first half. Ramsey yelled at the officials and at Gould and threw his helmet.

Ramsey has been fined multiple times for unsportsmanlike conduct, most recently in Week 13.

One other Rams player, Ben Skowronek, was fined for actions during the NFC Championship Game. The NFL docked Skowronek $4,000 for an illegal hit.

  1. It’s looking like a very intelligent move that Jalen wanted out of Jacksonville. People couldn’t understand why. It seemed unusual. At the time, lots of people blamed Ramsey. Now Ramsey is in the super bowl. Jacksonville looks like a complete dumpster fire and have earned the number one pick in the upcoming draft due to their incompetence. So, there is a lot to dish on in the NFL these days, but Jalen Ramsey is playing for a super bowl ring in eight days. I think I’ll leave him alone.

  2. I’d be talking a lot of smack to Ramsey if I was on the Bengals team. Especially if I was Chase.

  3. Jaleen Ramsey should have been penalized – his fine should have been $25k since he is no stranger to putrid levels of conduct on the field. This player is so overrated.

  4. I have always thought that it’s kind of bush league that kickers insist on continuing with their on-field warm-up kicks even after the opposing team takes the field. What Ramsey and the Rams should have done is blocked those kicks! If Gould wants to continuing warming up he can go to the sideline and kick into the net!

  5. Seems like non-news. Take care of it during the game, that would have an impact. A 15k fine days later…nada.

