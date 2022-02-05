NFL fines Jimmie Ward $20,000 for unnecessary roughness

Getty Images

One 49ers defender didn’t lose any money this week, and another saw $20,000 docked from his paycheck.

The NFL fined 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward $20,000 for unnecessary roughness. He had a helmet-to-helmet hit on Odell Beckham Jr.

The hit happened with 9:47 remaining in the fourth quarter on Matthew Stafford‘s 29-yard pass to Beckham. Officials penalized Ward 15 yards for unnecessary roughness.

The Rams ended up scoring on a 40-yard field goal by Matt Gay.

49es linebacker Fred Warner﻿ was not fined for knocking down Stafford from behind following an interception by Ward in the first quarter.