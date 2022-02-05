Packers confirm Maurice Drayton is out as special teams coordinator

Getty Images

It was obviously not a good sign for the job security of Packers special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton that the team was targeting Rich Bisaccia as its next special teams coordinator. And now it’s official that Drayton is out.

The Packers announced today that Drayton will not return, hours after the news broke that Bisaccia was being targeted for the job. Drayton has been on the Green Bay staff for the last six seasons.

“We are grateful for all that Mo brought to our team the last several seasons,” said head coach Matt LaFleur. “He is a great man who is loved by our players and coaches and contributed a lot to our success. We wish nothing but the best for Mo, Tonya and the rest of their family moving forward.”

The Packers’ special teams were a disaster during the season, and particularly in their playoff loss to the 49ers, so Drayton’s departure is no surprise.

The Packers also announced that John Dunn has been promoted from an analyst position to tight ends coach.