Report: Giants interview Jim Schwartz for defensive coordinator

The Giants wanted to keep defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, but he left for the Raiders on Friday. So the Giants’ search continued this weekend.

They had a virtual interview with Titans senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Schwartz also drew interest from the Colts before they hired Gus Bradley.

Schwartz has had three stints as a defensive coordinator, with the Titans in 2001-08, the Bills in 2014 and the Eagles in 2016-20. The Eagles won Super Bowl LII to end the 2017 season.

He was head coach of the Lions from 2009-13.

New Giants head coach Brian Daboll has hired Mike Kafka as offensive coordinator. They also want to interview former Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale and former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai for the defensive coordinator job.