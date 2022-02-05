Roger Goodell says progress on diversity with head coaches has been unacceptable

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 5, 2022, 10:21 AM EST
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell News Conference
Within a couple hours of former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filing a lawsuit alleging racist hiring practices, the NFL released a statement saying the suit was without merit. But in a memo to top NFL executives, Goodell acknowledged a failure to make progress on increasing diversity among head coaches.

The memo, issued to club presidents and chief executives, touts the NFL’s efforts at diversity but doesn’t hide the plain fact that there isn’t much diversity within the ranks of head coaches.

“We have made significant efforts to promote diversity and adopted numerous policies and programs which have produced positive change in many areas, however we must acknowledge that particularly with respect to head coaches the results have been unacceptable,” Goodell wrote. “We will reevaluate and examine all policies, guidelines and initiatives relating to diversity, equity and inclusion, including as they relate to gender.”

And despite the claim that Flores’ lawsuit was meritless, Goodell did acknowledge legitimate concerns that Flores has addressed.

“We understand the concerns expressed by Coach Flores and others this week,” Goodell wrote. “While the legal process moves forward, we will not wait to reassess and modify our strategies to ensure that they are consistent with our values and longstanding commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

13 responses to “Roger Goodell says progress on diversity with head coaches has been unacceptable

  1. Are there enough quality minority coaches out there? Don’t start dictating the hiring of minority coaches cause there may not be enough quality minorities. Not saying they can’t do it, but it’s a numbers game. The most qualified coaches should be in the nfl

  2. It took the actions of Brian Flores for Roger to arrive at this conclusion? He’s really bright, huh?

  4. When you let teams like the Vikings hire coaches like Zimmer who hire their sons and buddy’s sons as top coordinators, yes, you have a problem.

  5. Master of the Obvious. Nine head coaching openings, six filled so far, all by white guys. He will make a good speeches, but nothing will change until they are forced to change by losing a racial discrimination suit or a walkout of black players and coaches.

  6. What about progress on the field? The lack of diversity there is much greater? Implicit bias in scouting and coaching it seems.

  8. The NFL is a group owned by the owners. He will say the politically correct thing but has no desire to push against any owner.

  10. I wonder if Roger feels as strongly about diversifying the other hiring decisions by the owners, specifically the commissioner position.

  11. Okay, Rodger, where are all the great candidates. Lets produce a major list of guys who are just waiting and totally qualified to be HC and Gm’s. Everyone is forgetting you have very qualified white guys and hispanic’s too. They aren’t just going to give up their experience and dreams to someone else.
    My take the problem is before NFL experience. Its the level below that that doesn’t produce enough candidates. Lots of college level coaches who are dam happy to be at the college level and dont want the pain in the arse dealing with pro’s.

  12. I do not see this as a problem, pushing hiring to artificial goals does not improve the product

  13. The owners can hire the most qualified person for the job isn’t that what everyone wants regardless of color? Does that have anything to do with the ability to be a good coach or GM

