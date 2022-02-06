Alvin Kamara is arrested in Las Vegas for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm

Getty Images

Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas, following Sunday’s Pro Bowl.

The Las Vegas Police Department has announced that Kamara was taken into custody after a person at a local hospital alleged that the person had been battered at a night club in South Las Vegas.

The incident allegedly happened on Saturday. The victim identified Kamara as the assailant.

Kamara was booked for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Beyond any potential criminal penalties, Kamara will face potential discipline from the NFL under the Personal Conduct Policy.