Bears hire Richard Hightower as special teams coordinator

The Bears have found their new special teams coach.

Richard Hightower, who spent the last five years as the 49ers’ special teams coordinator, will be the next special teams coordinator in Chicago, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Hightower is a significant hire for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, who is still in the process of putting together his first staff.

The move likely means former Raiders head coach Rich Bisaccia is headed to Green Bay as the Packers’ next special teams coordinator. The Bears were thought to be the other team in on Bisaccia.