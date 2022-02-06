Bears hiring Jim Dray as tight ends coach

Getty Images

New Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has made another hire for his first coaching staff.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, Chicago has hired Jim Dray to be its tight ends coach.

Dray has spent the last two seasons with the Cardinals as an offensive quality control coach. He held the same position in 2019 with the Browns.

Dray played eight seasons in the league as a tight end, appearing in 94 games with 38 starts. He was a Cardinals seventh-round pick in 2010.

Dray recorded 56 catches for 605 yards with three touchdowns in his career.