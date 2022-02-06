Dolphins announce deal with Mike McDaniel

Getty Images

It’s official: The Dolphins announced they have agreed to terms with Mike McDaniel to make the former 49ers offensive coordinator their new head coach.

McDaniel and Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore were finalists for the job, with both interviewing over the past two days.

It took the team nearly a month to find a new coach, having fired Brian Flores on Jan. 10.

McDaniel, who identifies himself as multiracial, becomes the fourth minority head coach in the NFL. Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin is the only Black head coach. Commanders coach Ron Rivera and Jets coach Robert Saleh are the other minority head coaches in the league.

The 49ers will receive two third-round draft selections — one in 2022 and one in 2023, as compensation under the Rooney Rule for developing a minority assistant coach.

McDaniel has spent much of his career working for Kyle Shanahan. He was a Texans offensive assistant from 2006-08 and an offensive assistant under Shanahan in Washington from 2011-2012 before becoming receivers coach in 2013. He followed Shanahan to the Browns in 2014 as the team’s receivers coach. Then, he was an offensive assistant for Shanahan from 2015-16 in Atlanta before becoming the 49ers run game coordinator when Shanahan became San Francisco’s head coach.

The Texans and Saints are the two remaining teams with head coaching vacancies.