Dolphins working on deal to make Mike McDaniel head coach

Getty Images

The Dolphins have found their new head coach.

According to multiple reports, Miami is working toward a deal to hire 49ers run game coordinator Mike McDaniel.

McDaniel and Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore were both slated to have interviews with the Dolphins over the weekend as finalists for the job.

Once the deal is confirmed, McDaniel, 38, will be the first minority hire at head coach in the 2022 cycle. McDaniel is biracial; his father is Black.

The 49ers will receive two third-round compensatory draft picks for McDaniel being hired as a head coach.

McDaniel has worked alongside 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan for much of his career. He was a Texans offensive assistant from 2006-2008. And after a stint in the UFL, McDaniel was an offensive assistant under Shanahan in Washington from 2011-2012 before becoming receivers coach in 2013. He followed Shanahan to the Browns in 2014 as the team’s receivers coach. Then he was an offensive assistant for Shanahan from 2015-2016 in Atlanta before becoming the 49ers run game coordinator when Shanahan became San Francisco’s head coach.

The Dolphins fired Brian Flores on January 10 after three seasons.

With McDaniel headed to Miami, the Texans and Saints are the two remaining teams with head coaching vacancies.

UPDATE 6:22 p.m. ET: The Dolphins announced they have agreed to terms with McDaniel to make him their head coach.