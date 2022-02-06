Is Tom Brady on track to be the primary owner of an NFL team?

February 6, 2022
There’s plenty of talk that Peyton Manning could become part of the next ownership group of the Broncos. But Manning, alone or with his family members, doesn’t have the capital both to purchase 30 percent of an NFL team and to operate the franchise. Eventually, Manning’s top on-field nemesis may.

Freshly-retired quarterback Tom Brady gradually has been building an empire. His wife, Gisele Bundchen, has built her own. They eventually could have enough between them to buy controlling interest in a franchise. (Maybe they already do.)

Consider the contents of a Sunday item from Liam Killingstad of FrontOfficeSports.com. With $450 million in football and sponsorship earnings (pre-tax, of course), Brady has other business interests that could grow and grow and grow.

Cryptocurrency. NFTs. Clothing line. TB12. Production company. Maybe more. Maybe much more.

He’ll need more to eventually reach oligarch status. If he does, it would be interesting to see whether someone who knows the sport as well as he does would do a better job as an owner than someone who made a ton of money in some other industry and bought a football team — or someone who 23-and-me’d their way into inheriting a franchise.

One of the unspoken realities for those NFL owners who know how to properly manage a team is that they love to welcome really rich bozos into the club. The presence of poorly-run football organizations makes it a lot easier to win football games. Brady would potentially be a formidable presence, channeling his uber-competitiveness and his intimate, detailed understanding of the sport into an operation that could become as successful as the franchise with which he won six of his Super Bowls.

In other words, fans who have no choice but to accept the owners of their favorite teams perhaps should start hoping that their favorite team will be for sale right at the time Brady is ready to buy one. Plenty of fan bases could do a lot worse — and are doing a lot worse — than having someone like Brady in charge of the organization.

10 responses to "Is Tom Brady on track to be the primary owner of an NFL team?"

  3. He’d be perfect. And he’s already well versed in funneling back money through shell companies like TB12.

  5. Didn’t work out so well for another GOAT. Michael Jordan still waiting for success off the court.

  6. Difference between Brady and many of the owners is Brady will have earned it. So many of the second and third generation owners haven’t worked for a thing in their life.

  10. Tom Brady would make a terrible owner for the same reasons he made a great player. That competitiveness and willingness to have your hands in all aspects of the pie just doesn’t work at the ownership level. Jerry Jones tried it, and failed at it and is still failing at it. Look at the NFL franchise that has been the model franchise over the last two decade, The Patriots. Robert Kraft and his son let the team run outside of the direct day-to-day involvement with on field decisions. If Tom Brady really wants to further enhance his legacy, he should look at becoming a head coach where his knowledge of the game and hands on decisions will have a greater impact. Great players, that meddle in their teams on field play, generally have poor track records. Michael Jordan, arguably greatest to ever play in his sport, tried to do the hands on owner thing with the Charolette Hornets and he learned real quick that doesn’t work. It never has worked and it never will work. Owners own, coaches coach and players play, and anytime you try to crossover in those areas, you are just asking for trouble.

