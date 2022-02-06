Jon Robinson: Ryan Tannehill’s our quarterback, don’t know how many times I have to say it

February 6, 2022
A divisional round loss to the Bengals brought an end to the Titans season and Ryan Tannehill‘s three interceptions in that loss led some to wonder if the team might consider other options at the position.

General Manager Jon Robinson said after the loss that “a micro-evaluation over one game is not fair to any player” while saying the team would continue to roll with Tannehill. Chatter about the possibility of an Aaron Rodgers pursuit surfaced this week, but Robinson reiterated that support during an interview with Ben Arthur of the Tennessean.

Robinson did note that interceptions were “a problem” for the quarterback as he threw 14 of them after having 13 over the previous two seasons, but they aren’t a big enough problem that Robinson has any doubt about Tannehill for the future, however.

“Ryan’s a pro,” Robinson said. “He knows how much he means to us. Traded for that guy. Gave him an opportunity to start. New contract. I think it’s pretty apparent where he stands with us. He’s our quarterback. I don’t know how many more times I gotta say it.”

The new contract Robinson references pays Tannehill a guaranteed salary of $29 million next season and the cap hit involved with moving Tannehill would make it difficult for the Titans to seriously consider other quarterback options heading into next season. While some names might be worth the effort, Robinson’s doing his best to quiet any suggestion of a change coming in Nashville.

13 responses to "Jon Robinson: Ryan Tannehill's our quarterback, don't know how many times I have to say it

  1. They’ll have a fully healthy Derrick Henry next year. If he and AJ brown stays that way, team will be just fine. Need to add to Def, drop Julio, upgrade at TE. Tannehill isn’t biggest issue atm

  3. The Titans have a champion defense and a good coach. Their RB is getting some age on him and their QB choked. They need to upgrade their QB and possibly RB in the next year or two.

  4. Tannehill has been hiding under the Derrick Henry blanket for 3 years, you saw what happened when DH was out.
    Tannehill is a game manager, he’s not a difference-maker, if you can’t see that after 10 seasons you never will.

  5. He’s our guy says every owner/GM/HC until they are not so…we’ll see

  7. Of course he’s your QB because no other team was dumb enough to pay him that franchise QB contract

  8. I’m fine with Tannehill starting next year, but I sincerely hope that Robinson at least drafts a QB to groom or signs a decent veteran backup this off-season.

    If Tannehill struggles or gets injured, Logan Woodside is NOT the answer.

    Since Vrabel likes to poach former Texans, maybe they should bring in Tyrod Taylor.. Better than Woodside.

  9. When you get into the playoffs, generally the team that gets the best play from their QB wins. To get through the playoffs and into the super bowl means you’re QB likely outplayed two or three of the top QB’s in the game. Any QB can have a good game, but it’s much tougher to do that 3-4 games in a row against the best teams. The regular season is much different. Tannehill is probably the QB I like best out of all NFL QB’s. He’d be the guy I’d want my daughter to marry. He’s the kind of guy that would be hard to say goodbye to. I completely understand where Robinson is coming from. At the end of the day, some things are just more important than winning super bowls. If not, somebody would have signed Colin Kaepernick years ago. Winning isn’t everything. You don’t really have to come face to face with the fans every day, but you do with your QB.

  10. I guess they’d rather overpay for a game manager than actually bring in someone who could be the difference between winning a title or having a legitimate shot at winning a title.

  12. He’s only your guy, because you had to restructure his contract and push money down the road to be able to sign a broken Julio Jones.

