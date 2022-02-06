Jonathan Gannon informed he won’t be Texans head coach

Getty Images

Houston’s head coaching search has apparently narrowed. And Philadelphia will keep its defensive coordinator.

According to multiple reports, Jonathan Gannon was informed on Saturday that he will not become the Texans head coach.

Gannon was reportedly one of three finalists for the job. The other two were former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and former NFL quarterback Josh McCown. It’s unclear if the Texans will expand their search or are close to naming one of their two reported finalists.

Gannon just completed his first season as the Eagles defensive coordinator. Philadelphia finished 10th in yards allowed and 18th in points allowed in 2021.