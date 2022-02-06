Raiders are expected to hire Chris Ash as defensive backs coach

Getty Images

The Raiders have found a new defensive backs coach.

According to multiple reports, Las Vegas is expected to hire Chris Ash as its defensive backs coach.

Ash spent the 2021 season as the Jaguars’ safeties coach, making the jump from college to the NFL. He previously was the defensive coordinator at Texas in 2020. He was the Rutgers head coach from 2016-2019 and Ohio State’s co-defensive coordinate and safeties coach from 2014-2015.

The Raiders reportedly hired Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator on Friday. The Giants had wanted to keep Graham on under new head coach Brian Daboll, but Graham elected to head to the AFC West.