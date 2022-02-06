Report: Texans are in talks with Lovie Smith to become head coach

Posted by Mike Florio on February 6, 2022, 9:44 PM EST
Houston Texans v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

He wasn’t a finalist, but he could end up being the last man standing.

According to ESPN, the Texans are talking to assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Lovie Smith about becoming the team’s next head coach.

It’s a stunning development. Recent leaks to multiple reporters had narrowed the field to Brian Flores, Jonathan Gannon, and Josh McCown. With the list of potential candidates recently trimmed to Flores and McCown, Smith may have become the compromise candidate.

The Texans can’t hire McCown, especially after the filing of the Flores lawsuit. (Well, technically they can. But they shouldn’t.) The Texans apparently don’t want to hire Flores, who has sued the league and three teams. Also, his lawsuit specifically points out the manner in which the team mistreated former coach David Culley.

Enter Smith, the former Bears, Buccaneers, and Illinois coach. He took Chicago to the Super Bowl in 2006, generating a 92-90 record in the NFL (which isn’t bad) and a 17-39 record at Illinois (which is).

Smith’s name surfaced this week in connection with Flores’s allegation of deliberate tanking in Miami. Smith coached the Bucs in 2014, when they clearly folded the tents and took the L in Week 17, in an effort to nail down the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft. Smith’s reward was to be fired after the 2015 season, when the Bucs apparently feared losing offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter.

Smith may ultimately get a different reward — his third crack at being an NFL head coach.

Permalink 36 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

36 responses to “Report: Texans are in talks with Lovie Smith to become head coach

  5. Not sure if that’s sad or funny.
    Hope he holds their feet to the fire. Then tells them “NO”.

  8. Lovie Smith deserves a better opportunity than this. He was a good head coach but his biggest problem when he was with the Bears was his stubborn refusal to hire a good OC. (Mike Martz, was that really the best you could find?). A good man as well, I hope he is a success in Houston. The Bears should have given him another year, they won 10 games the year they let him go.

  10. I have great respect for Lovie Smith and his years as a Bears head coach, but there’s no way this is the best hire for the Texans. Brian Flores would surely be better

  11. Ask the Bucs, they had a Hellava team the last time Lovie was an NFL coach…won a lot of games too… that defensive scheme Lovie forced them to play was top notch.

  13. David Culley to this guy. Could they been any more obvious they’re trying to tank for the next hot young coaching candidate?

    Dear God that poor QB room. Those receivers. Tisk tisk tisk. This is an unmitigated disaster.

  15. I like Lovie as head coach, the get a offensive coordinator that can call plays, like Josh McGowen, good thinking Texans

  17. As a bears fan I’m glad to see him get another opportunity but also as a Illinois fan I’m very surprised.

  18. Get a big multi year deal from them. You know this won’t last long and winning there will be all but impossible. Get paid!

  19. David Culley to this guy. Could they been any more obvious they’re trying to tank for the next hot young coaching candidate?
    ——
    That doesn’t make a lick of sense.

  20. So…they shouldn’t hire McCown cuz he’s white? But somehow that isn’t racist? If you can explain that to me I’d like to hear it.

  21. Texans: “Obviously we won too much when we deliberately tried to tank with Culley. Who else could we hire that can guarantee a winless season…..”

  24. When he was with the Bucs, opposing QB knew that he only played 2 coverages. Too easy to pick apart.

  25. Everybody knows McCown is the one they will be hiring. Why didn’t the team keep Culley and tell him to hire McCown since they want him so bad.

  27. The real winner is the Saints. Much less pressure to hire a black coach, more freedom to hire the best man for the job (black or White).

  28. First thing they probably shouldn’t have done is leaked their final two without realizing that they’d be laughed out of town if they hired Josh McCown (and some of this is somewhat unfair to McCown the Coach … lack of experience doesn’t mean he’d be bad, but it looks horrible and the whole connection with the leadership of the Texans makes it ugly). It really feels like they were hoping that people would come around on McCown the whole time.

    I wonder, if they hire Lovie, if it is for the same reason as they hired Culley – “leadership”. If so, then it’d be a question of if they could get good coordinators there, which will be hard, since most will assume that this is a 1 year gig after what happened to Culley.

    Somehow, with several decent candidates that weren’t picked up, the Texans still managed to stun everyone in a poor way.

  29. I could see this happening. Easterby wants McCown and as we know he pretty much controls the franchise. McNair is scared with the lawsuit and everything tied to it. This could be the owner’s way to play it safe. We will see if Easterby can pull off his MCCown choice or if McNair can temporarily hold him off. If they hire Smitg it will be roughly 2 years before Easterby gets his way and McCown is coach (or 1 if Easterby hits it hard again at the end of the season).

  32. Is Bienemy that bad of a candidate? If after 4 seasons of being turned down. maybe Big Red needs to let him go. Speaking of letting coaches go, maybe Spags needs to go as DC and bring in Fangio.

  34. I’ve always wanted Lovie to get another chance. But I don’t rebuilding is his forte. Oh well

  35. Man, I was actually rooting for Flores to get hired before the lawsuit. The irony in all of this is Flores probably would have gotten the job if he hadn’t filed the lawsuit. Flores…you couldn’t have just wait to see if you would get hired first??

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.