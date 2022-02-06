Steelers will promote Teryl Austin to defensive coordinator

USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers considered some options from outside the organization for their defensive coordinator vacancy, but they opted to promote someone already inside the organization.

According to multiple reports, the Steelers will name Teryl Austin as their new coordinator. Keith Butler announced his retirement after the team’s playoff loss to the Chiefs last month.

Austin has been a senior defensive assistant and the defensive backs coach in Pittsburgh for the last three seasons. He drew interest from the Giants to be their defensive coordinator, but will remain on Mike Tomlin’s staff rather than go to work for Brian Daboll.

Austin spent the 2018 season as the Bengals defensive coordinator and spent four seasons running the defense in Detroit.