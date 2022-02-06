Trevor Lawrence on Doug Pederson: Everyone’s really relieved we got our guy

February 6, 2022
Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars
Getty Images

Doug Pederson said on Saturday that quarterback Trevor Lawrence‘s presence was a big reason why he agreed to a deal to become the Jaguars head coach and the quarterback had a chance to weigh in on Pederson’s hiring on Saturday.

Among his reactions was excitement about the fact that Pederson played quarterback in the NFL. Lawrence noted that Pederson “sees it through my lens more so than a lot of coaches that haven’t played the position” and he’s looking forward to seeing what that will bring to his game.

Lawrence said that there’s also a feeling of relief in the organization to have Pederson in place after all of the Urban Meyer drama during the regular season and the search for Meyer’s replacement.

“We’re really excited, obviously I talked to him briefly on the phone, I guess that was Thursday night, and then today, first time meeting him in person, just seems like a really great guy,” Lawrence said, via Ashlyn Sullivan of the team’s website. “Obviously, he’s had a lot of success. His resume kind of speaks for itself. He’s an offensive guy, played quarterback in the NFL. All of those things make me really excited, and it’s something that I’m just excited to get to work with him and see what he brings to the table. I think everybody’s excited, everybody’s really relieved we got our guy. To be able to move forward and just go to work now is a good feeling.”

Lawrence’s rookie season wasn’t quite as prolific as some expected, but he closed out the year with his best performance in a Week 18 win over the Colts and the hope is that an offseason working with Pederson leads to a major leap forward in his second season.

7 responses to “Trevor Lawrence on Doug Pederson: Everyone’s really relieved we got our guy

  1. I think Lawrence has a bright future. Pederson was the right choice. The matchup of Zac Taylor, a former QB, and Joe Burrow has worked well. I think Pederson and Lawrence are a great match as well.

  2. Anybody who doesn’t think this is a good hire is crazy. He was the most qualified candidate in the pool this offseason for teams looking for a Head Coach. His resume speaks for itself. As an Eagles fan I can tell you straight up the reason he no longer is with the team is because of Howie Roseman and his insistence on picking the assistant coaches. When Pederson was told no, he quit…he wasn’t fired….he was given an ultimatum. Either follow what the front office says or be gone. Also, he did not throw the last game against Washington. Sudfeld, Hurts and the rest of the players were told that Sudfeld would play in that game. Only mistake was that Pederson should have did it at halftime. It was Hurts worst start that season. He had a QBR of 25 and was missing open targets all over the field. Give Pederson a chance in Jacksonville….guaranteed he will get them to at least 7 wins in 2022.

  3. Yes…he’s a great guy…very likable.

    In 2017, he was able to get out of the way and let a veteran nucleus and an experienced staff create a culture of togetherness and accountability.

    But after that ring, all he did was declare SB victories in Philly the “new normal,” write a book in which he proclaimed the downfall of the Patriots, create dysfunction with his franchise QB, and creating more dysfunction with the front office by opposing the firings of ineffective assistants like Mike Groh and Press Taylor.

    And by 2020, the players in Philly were walking all over Players Coach Doug. The record shows that practices were a disorganized mess and Pederson was powerless to change that.

    Thumbs down me all you want, but these are facts.

    Hopefully he learned something from those bad times in Philly. He didn’t create them all by himself, but he had a big part in them.

  4. Now watch, they will send 2 good home games to London and expect us to pay for 2 pre-season games. That was the 2020 plan- not 1 but 2 games to London, we were to pay for 8 games, 6 regular season and 2 glorified practices.

  5. As long as Pederson doesn’t alienate the locker room like he did in Philly, the Jags should be OK

  6. I really don’t understand why Pederson wasn’t a more attractive candidate. Hurts was 7-20 when he was pulled for Sudfield, and the Eagles were down by 3, yet people talk like the Eagles definitely would have won if Hurts stayed in the game.

    The media made a mountain out of a mole hill out of that.

  7. No clue what @actxguy is talking about. Tanking season finale was lone criticisms I’ve ever read from the locker room, and it can be easily-argued he did not decide that on his own.

    Doug is bizarro Urban… IOW he’s High Character.

    Now, if Jacksonville front office can get out of Doug’s way or not is a major ? mark.

