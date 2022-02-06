Trevor Lawrence on Doug Pederson: Everyone’s really relieved we got our guy

Getty Images

Doug Pederson said on Saturday that quarterback Trevor Lawrence‘s presence was a big reason why he agreed to a deal to become the Jaguars head coach and the quarterback had a chance to weigh in on Pederson’s hiring on Saturday.

Among his reactions was excitement about the fact that Pederson played quarterback in the NFL. Lawrence noted that Pederson “sees it through my lens more so than a lot of coaches that haven’t played the position” and he’s looking forward to seeing what that will bring to his game.

Lawrence said that there’s also a feeling of relief in the organization to have Pederson in place after all of the Urban Meyer drama during the regular season and the search for Meyer’s replacement.

“We’re really excited, obviously I talked to him briefly on the phone, I guess that was Thursday night, and then today, first time meeting him in person, just seems like a really great guy,” Lawrence said, via Ashlyn Sullivan of the team’s website. “Obviously, he’s had a lot of success. His resume kind of speaks for itself. He’s an offensive guy, played quarterback in the NFL. All of those things make me really excited, and it’s something that I’m just excited to get to work with him and see what he brings to the table. I think everybody’s excited, everybody’s really relieved we got our guy. To be able to move forward and just go to work now is a good feeling.”

Lawrence’s rookie season wasn’t quite as prolific as some expected, but he closed out the year with his best performance in a Week 18 win over the Colts and the hope is that an offseason working with Pederson leads to a major leap forward in his second season.