Ugly play on display as Pro Bowl quarterbacks throw seven interceptions, fumble four times

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 6, 2022, 8:32 PM EST
NFL: FEB 06 2022 Pro Bowl
The NFL’s best are supposed to be on the field at the Pro Bowl, but it didn’t look like it today.

Although fans are accustomed to players not going all-out in the Pro Bowl, today’s affair was different, with appalling play from the biggest stars of the game, the quarterbacks.

The six Pro Bowl quarterbacks threw a combined seven interceptions: Russell Wilson threw two while Kyler Murray, Kirk Cousins, Mac Jones, Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes each threw one. The quarterbacks also fumbled four times, with Cousins fumbling twice and Jones and Mahomes once each.

The final score of AFC 41, NFC 35 might make it sound like a good game, but two of the touchdowns were pick-sixes on which the offenses barely looked competent, and when the offenses did move the ball, it was mostly a result of the defenses not covering anyone. There was no running game to speak of; Nick Chubb was the game’s leading rusher with 17 yards.

Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt tweeted what many were thinking: “I’ve seen walk-thrus more intense than this.”

The Pro Bowl may be fun if you just want to see a bunch of well-known players sharing one field. But if you were looking for anything resembling a well-played football game, what you saw was ugly.

21 responses to “Ugly play on display as Pro Bowl quarterbacks throw seven interceptions, fumble four times

  3. The skills challenge was fun.
    Ditch the pro bowl and just do a longer skills challenge.

  4. They shouldn’t even put on pads. It should just be a ceremony. An honor. Maybe some fun activities. Some contests. Not necessarily football stuff. Could have free throw shooting, and 3-pt. shooting contests. Maybe a 9 hole golf tournament. Ping Pong. Why would you have the best players in the league go out and risk injury? I haven’t watched a pro bowl in over ten years. Even if they played hard, what’s the use? People cry about potential injuries every time a player gets hit. Just don’t need this.

  6. Time to ditch pants for shorts and add flags, tweak some rules – make pro bowl flag football game. It’d be a little more competitive anyway

  8. Was going to comment on earlier pro bowl story but declined. I seriously had no idea it was on today, nor do I know anybody who has ever watched a pro bowl. Football simply doesn’t lend itself to an All Star game. Make it go away.

  13. Pro bowl used to matter when we didn’t have 24/7 coverage of football and any opportunity to see your favorite player was previous. But player contracts are huge compared to a few decades ago & Pro-Bowl doesn’t generate the revenue to pay anyone enough to make it worth their while. Used to be players were attracted by a free trip to Hawaii for themselves & family. Making the Pro-Bowl is still an honor (especially at contract negotiation time) but there’s just not much upside to playing in the game anymore.

  14. ….but everyone was laughing and have a grand old time!!! Football?….we don’t need no stink’en football.

  15. I think the game should be between the worst AFC team vs the worst NFC team with the loser giving the winner its top draft spot.

  16. I had not watched the Pro Bowl in several years and watched today. Oh my gosh! Why do they even bother (money)? What a senseless waste of time and bastardization of the game! Look, it’s been a long year for these guys and I get why they do what they do so that no one is at risk of an injury – getting injured in an exhibition game would be tragic. It’s just a pointless exercise. A trip to Hawaii isn’t a big deal anymore and they don’t even play the game in Hawaii. Did not ever pass as entertainment.

  18. I didn’t bother to watch…just saw some highlight. It’s ugly, and should call it loser bowl instead.

  19. I didn’t bother to watch…just saw some highlight. It’s ugly, and should call it loser bowl instead. If I were to grade it, I’d give it a G, which it did not pass grade F. Lol

  21. It was originally played for free but all the money went to the players pension… idk if that still what they do?

