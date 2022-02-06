Ugly play on display as Pro Bowl quarterbacks throw seven interceptions, fumble four times

Getty Images

The NFL’s best are supposed to be on the field at the Pro Bowl, but it didn’t look like it today.

Although fans are accustomed to players not going all-out in the Pro Bowl, today’s affair was different, with appalling play from the biggest stars of the game, the quarterbacks.

The six Pro Bowl quarterbacks threw a combined seven interceptions: Russell Wilson threw two while Kyler Murray, Kirk Cousins, Mac Jones, Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes each threw one. The quarterbacks also fumbled four times, with Cousins fumbling twice and Jones and Mahomes once each.

The final score of AFC 41, NFC 35 might make it sound like a good game, but two of the touchdowns were pick-sixes on which the offenses barely looked competent, and when the offenses did move the ball, it was mostly a result of the defenses not covering anyone. There was no running game to speak of; Nick Chubb was the game’s leading rusher with 17 yards.

Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt tweeted what many were thinking: “I’ve seen walk-thrus more intense than this.”

The Pro Bowl may be fun if you just want to see a bunch of well-known players sharing one field. But if you were looking for anything resembling a well-played football game, what you saw was ugly.