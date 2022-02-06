Welcome to Super Bowl week

Getty Images

One week from today, the Bengals and Rams will square off in Super Bowl LVI. Until kickoff (and through and beyond it), we’ll have you covered on anything and everything related to the game.

The entire full-time PFT writing crew will be arriving in Los Angeles in the next day or so. The broadcast side of the operation will up and running at 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, for a new installment of PFT Live.

Here’s why I could pretend we’ll actually be doing the show live at 4:00 a.m. PT. That’s not happening. We’ll be taping tomorrow morning’s show on Sunday afternoon.

Then, we’ll be live each day on Peacock at 5:00 p.m. ET, for two full hours. That two-hour block will become the next morning’s show, for Tuesday through Friday. There will then be a live two-hour show at 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, to wrap up the week.

And Simms will be doing something he hasn’t done in a long time — working all five days on PFT. (Barring a delayed reaction to his booster or a Combine-style illness that has him puking in a trash can, on the air.)

Plenty of there content that doesn’t fit in the two-hour window will show up here or on the NBC Sports YouTube channel.

For our friends in the UK and Ireland who watch the show on Sky Sports, we have good news. We’ll be live each night at 10:00 p.m. your time for two hours. And we plan to keep the censors busy, saying word that routinely (and inexplicably) get bleeped, like crap, piss, and ass.

Scheduled guests for the week include, in loosely chronological order of when we’ll be taping the interviews, Justin Herbert, Eric Dickerson, Chris Harris, Jr., DeVonta Smith, Jerod Mayo, Aidan Hutchinson, Jonathan Taylor, Deebo Samuel, Alexander Mattison, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Brandon Marshall, Cameron Jordan, Justin Simmons, Mecole Hardman, Justin Jefferson, Austin Ekeler, CeeDee Lamb, Adrian Peterson, Mike Evans, Micah Parsons, Trey Lance, Eli Manning, Emmitt Smith, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Travis Kelce, Ron Rivera, Sean Payton, and Derrick Henry.

Finally, after the Super Bowl ends and everyone gets the hell off the field, we’ll tape from the floor of SoFi Stadium Monday’s PFT Live.

It should be a great week. We hope you enjoy following along as much as we enjoy bringing it to you.