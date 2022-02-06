Will the Texans hire Brian Flores?

Posted by Mike Florio on February 6, 2022, 9:55 AM EST
Miami Dolphins v Tennessee Titans
Getty Images

The Texans have three finalists for their head-coaching job, which has been vacant for more than three weeks. Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, or Josh McCown, unaffiliated, will get the job.

Amid unconfirmed chatter that the job will go to Flores or Gannon (it becomes much more difficult, even for the Texans, to hire a completely unqualified white candidate after the filing of the Flores lawsuit), would the Texans actually hire Flores?

One school of thought, as articulated during Friday’s PFT Live by Peter King, is that the Texans would be wise to hire Flores. Any players who pay attention to league news and matters would view the Texans very differently than they already do if the Texans were to entrust the head-coaching job to the man who has filed a landmark racial discrimination case against the entire league. And as to any potential retaliation by the NFL against the Texans for giving a head-coaching job to someone who has made inflammatory allegations that have prompted the issuance of strong statements from the likes of Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, former Broncos G.M. John Elway, and the New York Giants, perhaps the league office would be relieved by the potential benefits — especially from a P.R. standpoint — of Houston doing something that the league has been trying desperately to get more teams to do.

That still may not make it easy for the Texans to do. Flores devotes a full section of his lawsuit to the Texans and their treatment of former coach David Culley. Here are the statements made about the Texans, converted from the numbered-paragraph format of the civil complaint:

“David Culley has been a collegiate and NFL coach for more than 45 years, including 27 years in the NFL. Despite his reputation and success, Mr. Culley was never hired into an Offensive or Defensive Coordinator position. However, in January 2021, the Houston Texans hired Mr. Culley to be Head Coach, though it was widely considered to be one of the most difficult situations for a first year Head Coach in memory. The previous season, the Texans went 4-12 despite having Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson start every game, throw 33 touchdowns against only seven interceptions and end with a passer rating of 112.4.

“However, Mr. Watson was unavailable to play due to allegations of sexual misconduct and Mr. Culley was forced to start Davis Mills, a rookie third round draft pick at quarterback. The team had also lost its top two players in recent years, J.J. Watt and DeAndre Hopkins. Mr. Culley’s prospects for success were near impossible, but Mr. Culley managed to coach the team to the same record as the team had its previous season. [Editor’s note: The Texans were 4-13 in 2021, and 4-12 in 2020.] Immediately after the season ended, the Texans fired Mr. Culley without explanation other than vague ‘philosophical differences’ — which begs the question why he was hired just one year earlier in the first place. Even the Texans GM acknowledged that, ‘a change after one season is unusual.'”

To hire Flores, the Texans would have to look beyond not only the allegations against the rest of the members of Club Oligarch but also the statements made about the Texans themselves. Indeed, if Flores’s lawyers hope others will join in the lawsuit, Culley would be a prime candidate to contend that the Texans hired him struggle in an impossible situation before being fired, with the team articulating the insulting-to-the-intelligence notion that Culley had made some sort of power play after winning only four of 17 games.

Finally, the Texans are the Texans. They have made a series of unconventional (putting it nicely) decisions in recent years. Even if it would help them to hire Flores, who had back-to-back winning seasons, who went 8-1 over the final nine games of 2021, and who swept the Patriots last season, would they do it? Would Jack Easterby welcome Flores, given the possibility that Flores has little regard (as  many do) for Easterby’s act? Would G.M. Nick Caserio want Flores, based on the fact that Culley was willing to be micromanaged by his boss — and that Flores likely (and rightly) wouldn’t stand for someone telling him what to do and how to do it?

The winner in all of this could be Gannon. He may end up being the compromise candidate. Can’t hire McCown. Won’t hire Flores. Enter Gannon. Dysfunctional teams do dysfunctional things, and the sweet spot of dysfunction for the Texans would be to realize that they can’t hire McCown while not understanding that their best move would be to hire Flores.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Will the Texans hire Brian Flores?

  2. Will they hire Flores? No. Because Flores is not a favorite of Easterby and won’t be beholden to Easterby like McCown will be. For Easyerby it is all about control.

  3. While I support Flores lawsuit, since he interviewed for the job means to me he’s okay with working for that dumpster fire of a franchise.

    So if it’s offered to him and he turns it down that pretty much kills his rational for his lawsuit IMHO.

  6. The Texans would be foolish to hire Flores at this point, he has already initiated the launch sequence and put the Texans and the league on full blast…but the Texans be the Texans and the league needs a huge PR solid from them…also, look for the Saints to be pressured into hiring Eric Bieniemy as well

  7. If I’m the owner of a team I’ve paid billions of dollars for there is zero percent chance I’m letting the media or social media tell me who I should or have to hire. It is an absolute tragedy that there is only one black head coach in the league. However, trying to tell someone who they have to hire is absurd. I’m going with the person who I feel gives my team the best chance of winning. Doesn’t always have to be the best look on paper.

  9. Smart move would be to hire Flores. Texans are going to be terrible for a while so it doesn’t really matter who coaches them. They’re also at risk of all sorts of fallout including from the Watson cases. So hiring Flores while knowing anyone who takes the job will fail might be a great way to take some of the heat off.

  10. If they do, is it because they think he is the best man for the job or to save face and then fire him after a short tenure like the HC they just fired!….

  11. ‘However, Mr. Watson was unavailable…..’ had nothing to do with the allegations against him as the NFL was never forced to make a decision as to him being ‘exempt’.

    Lawyer may have lost the case right there.

    Mr. Watson, instead indicated that he ‘would not play’ for the Texans and therefore, was made ‘inactive’ by the ‘team’ each week.

  13. Congrats Flores on mentioning that Culley had 4 wins, just as the team did the season before his arrival when it had a Pro Bowl caliber QB starting. Don’t forget to include that two of those wins were over the worst team in the NFL, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

  15. Caserio certainly knows Flores well from the NE days, so he will know what he’s getting there. I would say Flores had a better chance before he filed his lawsuit than he has now. I wouldn’t touch him now, he’s radioactive.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.