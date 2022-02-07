Aaron Kromer returning to Bills as offensive line coach

Getty Images

The Bills have a new offensive line coach, bringing Aaron Kromer back to Buffalo. Kromer’s daughter, Brooke, of FTN network tweeted the news.

The Bills needed a replacement for Bobby Johnson, who left to join Brian Daboll’s staff with the Giants.

Kromer was out of the league last season after he and the Rams mutually agreed to part ways after the 2020 season. Kromer joined the Rams in 2017 as offensive line coach and added running game coordinator duties a year later.

He was with the Bills in 2015-16.

Kromer was offensive coordinator of the Bears in 2013-14 and interim head coach of the Saints in 2012. He also has spent time with the Bucs and the Raiders.