Alvin Kamara has an initial court appearance on Monday

Saints running back Alvin Kamara, arrested after the Pro Bowl for alleged battery occurring a day early, spent Sunday night in police custody. Unless he didn’t.

NFL.com reported that Kamara remained in custody on $5,000 bail. The Las Vegas Review-Journal contends that Kamara has posted bail.

Either way, he has an initial court appearance on Monday at 1:30 p.m. Las Vegas time.

It seems based on court records posted by the Review-Journal that Kamara indeed posted bail. Which would make sense, since he clearly can afford it.

Kamara is charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. A victim at a local hospital accused and then identified Kamara in the alleged assault that allegedly occurred at a club on Saturday.