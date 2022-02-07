Bears hire Austin King as assistant offensive line coach

Getty Images

The Bears announced the hiring of another assistant coach on Monday.

Austin King will be the assistant offensive line coach. They previously hired Chris Morgan as the offensive line coach.

King played 34 games as a center for the Falcons from 2014 to 2016 and worked as a coach in college before joining the Raiders as an offensive quality control coach in 2020. He coached the tight ends for the Raiders this season.

King is the 11th coach hired as part of head coach Matt Eberflus’ first staff in Chicago. They have not hired a running backs coach or a defensive line coach at this point, but have hired six other position coaches and all three coordinators.