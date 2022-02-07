C.J. Uzomah: I’m not missing the biggest game of my life

Getty Images

When Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah was carted off with a knee injury after only nine snaps of the AFC Championship Game, he figured he was done. Now? He expects to play in Super Bowl LVI.

“To me, I’m like I’m not missing the biggest game of my life. Right? Like, I’m not missing it,” Uzomah said Monday. “So that’s my approach going into every day of rehab. If I wake up, and I’m like, ‘Oh, man, it’s a little sore,’ it doesn’t matter. . . . Right when I put my feet on the ground, it’s go time. Let’s get this rehab going. Let’s do everything I can to make sure I’m ready and available to play. That’s kind of where my mind is.”

Uzomah, who played in only two games last season before tearing an Achilles, did not practice last week as he rehabbed the sprained MCL.

“I feel good,” Uzomah said. “I feel really, really good.”

Uzomah had 49 catches for 493 yards and five touchdowns during the regular season and 13 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown in the team’s first two playoff games.