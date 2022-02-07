Colts announce hiring of Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator

Getty Images

What was previously reported is now official: Gus Bradley is the Colts’ new defensive coordinator.

Indianapolis announced the addition on Monday morning.

Bradley, 55, is returning to the AFC South with the Colts after spending 2013-2016 in the division as the Jaguars’ head coach. He compiled a 14-48 record with Jacksonville.

Bradley spent the 2021 season as the Raiders’ defensive coordinator, elevating that unit to finish 14th in yards allowed after it finished 25th in the category in 2020. But interim head coach Rich Bisaccia and much of the Raiders’ previous coaching staff were not retained by new head coach Josh McDaniels.

Before heading to Las Vegas, Bradley was the Chargers’ defensive coordinator under former head coach Anthony Lynn for four seasons.

Bradley replaces Matt Eberflus, who departed the Colts to become the Bears head coach last month.