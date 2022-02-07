Cooper Kupp: Odell Beckham Jr. did an “unbelievable” job of learning offense

Getty Images

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t sign with the Rams until Nov. 11 after maneuvering his way out of Cleveland. But especially considering Robert Woods suffering a season-ending knee injury just after Beckham joined Los Angeles’ roster, Beckham has been an indispensable part of the Rams’ Super Bowl run.

Beckham caught 27 passes for 305 yards with five touchdowns in eight regular-season games for L.A.

As triple crown-winning receiver Cooper Kupp noted on Monday, the Rams’ initial plan wasn’t to have Beckham learn the offense so quickly. But when Woods tore his ACL things changed.

“[Y]ou’re really in a spot where Odell is now in a very expedited process of trying to get him integrated into what we need to do and try to learn this offense in the season without being able to have as many reps as you do [when] you go through training camp, you go through OTAs,” Kupp said. “You have all those opportunities to get reps and he didn’t have any of that. So he had to do a lot of this stuff mentally, just on his own, learning our play calls, our formations, all this different stuff — all the nuance and detail that it takes to be good in this offense. He’s just done an unbelievable job of that.

“For him to do what he’s doing, for him to be producing the way he has been, it speaks volumes to the player that he is, the teammate that he is, the football intelligence that he has — to be able to learn this stuff and be able to go out and execute it. So it’s just been so impressive watching him work and I think he’s just gotten better and better each week, kind of getting more and more into the groove of things and understanding this offense.”

At this point, Beckham is fully engrained in Los Angeles’ offense. He’s recorded 19 receptions for 236 yards with a TD in the postseason, including nine catches for 113 yards in the NFC Championship game.

“I’ve just got a lot of respect for him and the football player he is,” Kupp said. “That’s not just what he does on the football field, but also how he handles himself off of it.”