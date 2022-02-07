Evan McPherson over/under 1.5 field goals is among the most popular Super Bowl prop bets

Getty Images

Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson has been a revelation this postseason, going 12-for-12 on field goals in the Bengals’ three playoff games. And bettors are eager to wager on whether he’ll kick another couple of field goals in Super Bowl LVI.

The over/under on McPherson’s field goals is 1.5, with over getting -130 odds and under at +100, and that’s been one of the 10 most popular Super Bowl prop bets at Caesars Sportsbook.

“In 20-odd years of doing this, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a kicker prop in the top-10 of props,” said Craig Mucklow, Vice President of Trading at Caesars Sportsbook. “At the moment, McPherson over total field goals made is the seventh-most popular prop by tickets. He’s been money, and seeing a kicker in the top-10 is fabulous because it just shows how much interest he’s garnered.”

About 93 percent of bettors are taking the over, as almost everyone thinks McPherson will continue his big postseason.