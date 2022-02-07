Falcons part ways with director of pro personnel Steve Sabo

Getty Images

One member of the Falcons personnel department who stayed in the organization after the team hired General Manager Terry Fontenot is leaving the team.

The Falcons announced that director of pro personnel Steve Sabo is leaving the team. The team called it a mutual decision and Sabo did the same in a statement released through the Falcons.

“After 12 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, I am looking to the future as Terry Fontenot and I have mutually decided it’s time for a new opportunity,” Sabo said. “I’ve been fortunate to fill a variety of roles on both the college and pro sides for the organization, from area scout to director of college scouting to director of player personnel and pro director, and I am grateful for that.”

The team did not announce a new director of pro personnel, so more moves are likely coming in the Falcons front office this offseason.