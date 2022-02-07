Giants announce hiring of Brandon Brown as assistant G.M.

Getty Images

The Giants announced the hiring of Brandon Brown as assistant General Manager. He will serve as the right-hand man for Joe Schoen, whom the Giants hired Jan. 21.

Brown interviewed for the Vikings’ General Manager job that went to Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

Kevin Abrams, the Giants’ assistant G.M. the previous 20 years under Ernie Accorsi, Jerry Reese and Dave Gettleman, was named the team’s senior vice president of football operations and strategy on Saturday.

“Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator and consensus builder,” Schoen said in a statement. “He is a tireless worker who has experience in pro personnel and college scouting. He has a progressive approach to the evaluation process. Brandon will help lead the player personnel department as well as assist across the entire football operation.”

Brown, 33, spent the previous five seasons with the Eagles, earning a promotion to the team’s director of player personnel in 2021. In that role, Brown oversaw the Eagles’ pro scouting department and did crossover work on the college scouting side with co-director of player personnel Ian Cunningham.

The Giants also announced that co-director of player personnel Mark Koncz is not being retained. Koncz joined the Giants as a personnel consultant prior to the 2018 NFL Draft.