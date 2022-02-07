Giants interviewed Steve Wilks for defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Giants have added another name to their list of defensive coordinator candidates.

According to multiple reports, the team interviewed University of Missouri defensive coordinator Steve Wilks for the opening on Brian Daboll’s staff. Wilks was hired by the SEC school last year.

Wilks spent the 2018 season as the Cardinals’ head coach and ran the Browns defense in 2019. He was the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator for the Panthers before his brief stint in Arizona.

Daboll had expressed interest in having Patrick Graham remain on hand as the defensive coordinator, but he opted to take the same position with the Raiders. Jim Schwartz, Sean Desai, and Wink Martindale have also interviewed with the Giants.